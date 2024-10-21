Seafarers’ Wages Regulations come into force

The new UK government is bringing into force measures relating to seafarers’ wages, the framework for which was contained in the Seafarers’ Wages Act 2023. The Act was passed after P&O dismissed almost 800 seafarers in 2022 and its aim is to ensure that seafarers on services that are frequent visitors to UK waters are paid the equivalent of the UK’s national minimum wage, whatever the flag of the vessel.

The Seafarers’ Wages Regulations 2024 (SI 2024/1015) will put new obligations on harbour authorities and operators of international maritime services that call at UK ports at least 120 times a year. The Regulations will come into force on 1 December 2024.

New obligations

Harbour authorities

Harbour authorities will be required to ask the operator of a service which calls at least 120 times in a relevant year at UK ports for a declaration that the seafarers on board are being paid the equivalent of the UK national minimum wage (“NMW”). This is known as the “equivalence declaration”.

A harbour authority must impose a surcharge at each port call that the operator makes where the operator fails to provide a declaration (or where they operate a service inconsistently with a declaration). The surcharge notification must be sent in writing to the operator of the service within the period of 14 days beginning with the day on which the duty to impose the surcharge arises.

The surcharge will be calculated according to the tariff prescribed in Schedule 2 of the Regulations.

Operators

The declaration provided by the operators must be in the form prescribed in Schedule 1 of the Regulations.

It must state that seafarers on the service who do not qualify for the UK NMW are being paid at least an equivalent rate to the UK NMW while working in the UK or its territorial waters or that there are no such non-qualifying seafarers.

Tariffs of Surcharges

Surcharges are imposed by harbour authorities on operators providing a relevant service each time a ship carrying out that service enters a harbour. The surcharges are calculated according to the tonnage of the ship and are as follows—

A Class A ship (a ship certified to carry 12 or fewer passengers):

5p per tonne up to a maximum of 50,000 tonnes; plus

1p per tonne in excess of 50,000 tonnes; and

A Class B ship (a ship certified to carry more than 12 passengers)

10p per tonne up to a maximum of 50,000 tonnes; plus

2p per tonne in excess of 50,000 tonnes.

Sanctions for non-compliance

Operators will be liable to pay a surcharge at each port call made where they have failed to provide a declaration. Continued non-compliance could result in the operator being refused access to the port altogether.

An operator may lodge an objection to a surcharge. The time limits for doing so will depend on whether it is being disputed by an interested party on whom the surcharge has been imposed or not. These are as follows:

Where the objection is made by an operator who is an interested party and on whom a surcharge has been imposed: it must be received by the Secretary of State within the period of 28 days beginning with the day on which the operator receives the surcharge notification.

Where the objection is made by an interested party other than the operator on whom the surcharge has been imposed: it must be received by the Secretary of State within the period of 28 days beginning with the day on which information about the surcharge is published by the Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State may extend the time limits if satisfied that there are good reasons for doing so.

Key Considerations

Key points to note from the Regulations are as follows:

The first relevant year begins on 1 December 2024.

Where there is more than one harbour authority in respect of a harbour, the harbour authority for the purpose of the Regulations and the Act is the harbour authority responsible for the berth at which ships providing the relevant service dock.

Harbour authorities will now request an equivalence declaration from a service operator.

If a declaration is not provided, a service operator will be notified of the surcharge payable by it, the amount of the surcharge will be calculated and an objection to the surcharge can be made.

Source: Hill Dickinson