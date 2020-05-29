SeaFreight Labs Joins Pledge 1% Movement

SeaFreight Labs (www.seafreightlabs.com), a consultancy delivering crowd-sourced solutions to the global seafreight community, today announced it has joined Pledge 1% (www.pledge1percent.org). Pledge 1% is a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. SeaFreight Labs joins thousands of companies around the world who have committed to pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to charities of their choosing. SeaFreight Labs is proud to announce its commitment to donate at least 1% of its product to global non-profits to aid their work on humanitarian issues.

SeaFreight Labs was established to make a positive impact on the seafreight community by applying the proven process of crowd-solving to difficult, longstanding problems. Curated crowd-solving not only benefits freight carriers and forwarders but is also a valuable tool for any global organization. This includes global humanitarian non-profits that often cannot tap into the global crowd for their problem-solving.

To honor its 1%-product pledge, SeaFreight Labs will offer its services pro-bono, in partnership with private donors, to select global humanitarian non-profits. The objective will be to help solve some of humanity’s most pressing problems by leveraging the innovation potential of the global crowd.

“As I introduced the powerful tool of crowd-solving to carriers and forwarders, it became obvious to me that it could be valuable to any global organization. I am excited to be able to apply this proven methodology to problems that affects hundreds of thousands or millions of people,” said Harry Sangree, Founder and CEO of SeaFreight Labs. “We are moving ahead in the spirit of Steve Jobs,” stated Sangree. “Steve said, ‘The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.’ I hope this initiative will make that come true in a meaningful way.”

SeaFreight Labs joins over 11,000 companies across 100 countries that have committed to philanthropic efforts through Pledge 1%. Other members from the logistics community include Flexport (www.flexport.com), Intelligent Logistics (www.inlogistics.com), and Shippo (www.goshippo.com).

Source: SeaFreight Labs