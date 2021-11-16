Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT

Seafrigo Group pursues its development and inaugurates a new 60,000m² (650,000 sq.ft.) ambient temperature logistics platform in Le Havre, in the port area and in the immediate vicinity of their PLS flagship (Parc Logistique Seafrigo).

The two new buildings, 30,000 m² each, owned by AG Real Estate and operated by Seafrigo for a fixed 12-year period, will be operating at full capacity by the end of the year and will accommodate logistics flows for large retailers and manufacturers in the food industry.

This new complex is designed as a true multimodal hub that will enable the company to strengthen its CSR strategy: the buildings will soon be connected to the railway network and a quay will be created to boost river traffic and encourage modal transfer to the ports of Paris.

On the social front, dozens of jobs will be created in the Le Havre economic basin, positioning the company as a leader for local development.

Eric Barbé, Chairman and CEO of the Seafrigo Group: « We are proud to share this joint project with Le Havre regional management and to offer our customers this new multimodal logistics park, ideally located in the heart of the port’s shipping areas. Seafrigo Group will continue to grow in the years to come, with other projects currently under study both in France and abroad. Our commitment is to master the entire logistics chain for the global and continued satisfaction of our partners. »

Baptiste Maurand, Managing Director of HAROPA PORT: « We are pleased to support this ambitious project. Seafrigo is currently one of the main employers in the port area and this new facility is a strong marker of growth and stability for our sectors. In this we share a common ambition: to contribute towards making Le Havre a maritime metropolis and the Seine axis a multimodal corridor. »

Source: HAROPA PORT