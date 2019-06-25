Seagull introduces Videotel Training title – Seafarers Mental Health and Wellbeing

As a direct response to the joint ownership and new collaboration between Seagull and Videotel, Seagull is happy to offer a NEW and FREE training title on Seafarers Mental Health and Wellbeing. The title is produced by Videotel in partnership with ISWAN – International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network , and is offered exclusively for existing Seagull customers.

Recently Oakley Capital acquired majority stakes in both Seagull and Videotel. While there are no planned organizational changes and the companies will continue to operate as separate units, there will be collaboration on customer focused R&D projects.

“We have already started several joint initiatives between Seagull and Videotel, and we believe Seafarers mental health and wellbeing is a good start. To collaborate with Videotel gives a unique opportunity to supplement the existing Seagull Training library, and it`s all about giving extra value to our customers.” says Roger Ringstad, Managing Director of Seagull Maritime AS

Seafarers’ Mental health and wellbeing

Facing unique working conditions, seafarers can be put under a lot of stress, with fewer opportunities for relief than they would be likely to find onshore. Seafarers Mental Health and Wellbeing title focuses on the positive things seafarers can do to help themselves and their fellow crewmembers to deal with the challenges of life on board. The title is suitable for individual viewing or training sessions onboard and onshore. Shortly Seagull will also launch an Onboard Course on the subject.

Source: Seagull