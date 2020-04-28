SeaJobs: Find the Job You Need, Find the Employee You Need

The SeaJobs.pl matchmaking platform is based on our experience in HR and engineering. We´re helping companies to grow their business by matching them with the top talents in the industry and encouraging employees to land the best job offers on the market. With numerous successful recruitment processes in our portfolio, you can be sure that you’re teaming up with professionals. It is a special product for unusual times.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the global job market and of course also the engineering business. As the recommendations for crisis management and the way to handle it varies from country to country, all one can be certain of, is we have to think of what comes after.

We see some important countries for the engineering industry face not only great changes during the coronavirus situation, but also challenges up ahead.

It is important to be prepared for the future and to rely on experienced talent and that is exactly what we are and what we can do for business owners around the globe.

Seajobs is based on two pillars, professional people and experience. If companies are looking for an efficient and successful recruitment process, they need to have the right tools and that is exactly what we provide at Seajobs. We are here to give business owners and companies of any size, what they need.

SeaJobs portal was designed by true professionals for engineering recruitment and matchmaking worldwide. The people behind it have a track record of successful collaborations with various companies and talent spanning over two decades.

Talents behing SeaJobs include:

Kamila Traczyk, a dedicated personnel manager and headhunter. Throughout her career she´s been responsible for finding and hiring professionals for maritime engineering. Now at SeaJobs her role is to connect premium companies with premium talent, using her knowledge, experience and intuition.

Piotr Pawłowski, CHRO in NAVA, one of the fastest growing engineering companies in Europe. During the last 30 years he has worked with numerous international companies. After over two decades of working in HR business for different companies, he is still positive that his way forward has been to understand the trends but not always follow.

With our user-friendly interface both the employer and employee will feel at home and easily push their way forward for business and career development. This does not stop at the field of maritime engineering that Piotr and Kamila are currently working on, but spans a vast filed of the engineering business.

Join us now and let’s move forward.

The future starts now.

Source: NAVA