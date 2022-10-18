SeaLead Appoints New Agencies in Asia

SeaLead has announced the appointment of new agencies in Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam as part of a continued global expansion and extension of its services and management team. The expanded agency representation, implemented in response to SeaLead’s growth and customer demand for greater geographic coverage, broadens the company’s network substantially.

The new agencies will work closely with SeaLead’s commercial management team, ensuring the new countries connect seamlessly to a network of services currently spanning five continents. In Japan, SeaLead has appointed Namsung Shipping Japan Ltd. as their agency. Namsung will bring more than 24 years of experience to support business growth, focusing on customers from the machinery, tyre, automotive parts, heavy metals, and electronics sectors. Commenting on the appointment, Namsung’s President, Mr. Yuji Hirata, said “It is with great pride that we represent SeaLead as their Japanese agent. We are committed to developing their service to its full capability.”

Namsung operates branch offices in Osaka and Yokohama, has strong relationships with many large Japanese shippers, and will now offer SeaLead’s services to those customers. With more than 30 years’ experience in shipping and related services, Sea Progress Shipping Co. Ltd. will become SeaLead’s agency in Thailand. Sea Progress will target a range of customer segments, including manufacturing, FMCG, and food-related industries, and will focus on connecting Thailand with Australia and the United States. In Vietnam, SeaLead will be represented by Marina Logistics & Agencies Co. Ltd, an enterprise with offices in Hanoi, Haiphong, and Ho Chi Minh. Marina boasts almost 20 years of experience and is an affiliate company of Hai An Group. It will initially concentrate on services from Vietnam to the United States and Australia, focusing on smaller customers who require reliable and stable services.

Discussing the new appointment, Nguyen T Thanh Huyen, Vice Director said “It’s a new mission for us, but we are excited and looking forward to the challenge and have set up an experienced and confident team.” In his comments on the three new agency appointments, Bernd Meyer, Global Director, Sales and Business Development, SeaLead, said “As we look to expand SeaLead’s services and commercial reach further into the important Asia Pacific market, we are delighted to have secured such important and experienced partners. Namsung, Sea Progress, and Marina all have excellent credentials and experienced and knowledgeable employees, and we are confident that they can help us achieve our goals and broaden our geographic reach. Increasing our global coverage is another important step in SeaLead’s development.” Relatively new to the global shipping line sector, SeaLead has grown rapidly in recent years and is currently ranked number 22 by industry expert Alphaliner. In addition to the new agency appointments, SeaLead will continue to expand and develop new services to support its fast-growing customer base and satisfy worldwide cargo capacity demand.

Source: SeaLead Shipping