SeaLead Expands Presence with New Mumbai Office: Continued expansion in response to customer demands

SeaLead has announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai, India, marking a strategic step in strengthening its presence in South Asia. This move will ensure improved services and stronger support for its customers in the region.

The Mumbai office is expected to serve as a vital hub in SeaLead’s operations, meeting the growing needs of local customers with a range of solutions. Led by Shiva Mahadevan, Managing Director for South Asia and the Middle East, SeaLead, the new office will include a range of functions to support further growth.

Commenting on the new office, Henry Schmidl, SeaLead Managing Director, said, “The Mumbai office marks a crucial progression for SeaLead’s South Asia expansion. Our focus remains on delivering excellent shipping solutions, driving efficiency and value for our customers. This office allows us to further enhance our service delivery to meet the market’s requirements.”

The Mumbai office will not only augment SeaLead’s existing services but also present new opportunities for shippers in the region. Currently, SeaLead operates two main services from the Western India region: WARM, connecting India’s key ports with Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia; and IDEA, which offers swift shipping solutions from key ports in India and the United Arab Emirates to East Africa. Further expansion is expected in the near future.

Shiva Mahadevan stated, “The Mumbai office demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-quality services to our South Asia customers. It will enable us to further develop and optimise our services to keep up with the industry’s evolving needs.”

The new office opening comes with India currently forecast by the IMF to be the fastest growing major economy in 2023, with GDP set to grow 5.9%, driven by expanded trade activity as the country’s manufacturing sector grows. As the global supply chain evolves, there is rising confidence that India will become even more important alongside China in terms of global production.

Source: SeaLead Shipping