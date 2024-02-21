SeaLead Introduces Gulf India Express Service to Enhance India-Gulf Trade Connectivity

SeaLead is pleased to announce the launch of its new container shipping service, the Gulf India Express (GIX), designed to streamline and enhance the trade routes between India and the Gulf region. This new service aligns with SeaLead’s strategic vision to expand its operational network and facilitate efficient trade between these key markets.

In partnership with Blue Water Line (an Abrao Group Company), the GIX service will operate 2 ships with 1 vessel provided by each partner. The service will provide a reliable and efficient weekly rotation connecting the key ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam, and returning to Mundra. The inaugural voyage of the MV Taichung is scheduled to depart Jebel Ali on 22nd February 2024 followed by MV Abrao Cochin on the 29th Feb 2024 from Jebel Ali.

SC Chan, Acting Head of SeaLead, highlighted the strategic importance of the new service, stating, “The Gulf India Express is a critical addition to our services, designed to enhance the trade corridor between India and the Gulf region. As Saudi Arabia and UAE are key trading partners with India, this service aims to support the growing trade demands and foster stronger business relationships between these regions.”

Shiva Mahadevan, Managing Director for South Asia and the Middle East at SeaLead, commented on the service’s impact, “The GIX service demonstrates our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient shipping solutions tailored to the needs of global trade. By connecting major ports in India with the Gulf, we are facilitating smoother trade operations, offering tangible benefits to businesses and contributing to economic growth across these regions.”

The introduction of the Gulf India Express service is a strategic initiative, aligning with the ambitious goals of India and Saudi Arabia to double their bilateral trade to US$100 billion in the coming years from the current level of approximately US$52 billion. This service underscores the importance of enhancing trade relations not only with Saudi Arabia, India’s second-largest trading partner, but also with the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the service’s pivotal role in bolstering the trade links and facilitating economic cooperation across these significant markets.

Source: SeaLead