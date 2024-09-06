SeaLead Launches Far East India Djibouti Service, Connecting China, India, and Djibouti

SeaLead, a rapidly expanding global shipping line, announced the launch of its new direct liner service, the Far East India Djibouti (FID) service. This service connects China, India, and Djibouti while extending SeaLead’s reach into the Red Sea. The service will commence on 5 September 2024.

The FID service will operate on a weekly basis. The westbound journey starts in Shanghai, making stops at Ningbo, Nansha, Port Klang, Colombo, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra before reaching Djibouti. The eastbound route will take a direct path from Djibouti to Shanghai. A key feature of this service is its direct connection from the Far East to Colombo, with extended coverage to Djibouti, aligning with SeaLead’s expansion plans while boosting trade efficiency and connectivity across these crucial regions.

Commenting on the new service, Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer at SeaLead, said, “This service is a strategic step forward, enhancing our capabilities in China, India, and East Africa. By leveraging Djibouti’s crucial maritime hub, which connects the Red Sea, we are providing greater coverage and ensuring faster, more reliable connections for our customers, solidifying SeaLead’s role in shaping global trade.”

Shiva Mahadevan, Managing Director, SeaLead South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, stated; “Our focus with the FID service is to boost connectivity and directly address customer needs by delivering faster transit times and dependable routes between China, India, and Djibouti, ensuring smoother and more efficient trade in these key regions.”

The FID service is distinguished by its strategic use of a feeder route from Djibouti to Jeddah, providing seamless access to key markets, along with a direct loop connection from the Far East to Colombo and West Coast India, ensuring reduced transit times and increased shipping efficiency for customers.

SeaLead is committed to providing excellent service and expanding its global network. By bridging critical trade lines, the new FID service underscores our dedication to excellence in the maritime industry.

Source: SeaLead