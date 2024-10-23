SeaLead Launches New MGX Service Connecting Jebel Ali with the Mediterranean via Suez

SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, has announced today the launch of its new direct liner service, the Mediterranean Gulf Express (MGX). This new service will enhance connectivity between the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions by facilitating direct access through the Red Sea.

The MGX service will operate on a weekly basis, providing dedicated shipping routes that connect Jebel Ali, Djibouti, Aliaga, and Damietta. Designed to boost regional trade efficiency, this new service will offer direct, reliable access to Mediterranean ports, significantly improving transit times for SeaLead customers. The inaugural vessel will depart on 24 October 2024.

Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer at SeaLead, commented, “Our new MGX service represents a critical enhancement of our capabilities in connecting Middle East, Red Sea and Mediterranean region, providing our customers with faster transit times and expanded market access. This service further strengthens our presence across key trade lanes while offering improved connections through the Red Sea. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support the growing demands of global trade.”

Chandra Chigulury, SeaLead’s General Manager for Middle East and Africa, added, “By introducing the MGX service, we are directly addressing our customers’ need for seamless and reliable access to both Mediterranean and North African markets. This weekly service offers quick and improved transit options, particularly with the new feeder connections that extend our network from Turkey to several key markets. We are focused on ensuring that this service improves trade efficiency and provides greater opportunities for our customers in these regions.”

The MGX service underscores SeaLead’s commitment to offering excellent service while expanding its global footprint. This new service will play a vital role in facilitating trade growth between the Middle East, Red Sea, and Mediterranean regions, reinforcing SeaLead’s position as a leader in shaping the future of global shipping.

Key highlights of the MGX service include: