SeaLead Shipping plans digital transformation with SAP

SeaLead Shipping, a leading multi-national, privately-owned shipping company, which is specialised in Red Sea, Gulf, India Sub-Continent, and South East Asia connections, has announced a digital transformation partnership at SAP Select in Berlin, Germany.

SeaLead will deploy SAP S/4HANA and SAP Transportation Management solutions for driving more efficient trade across 18 countries in the Middle East and Asia, said a statement.

On the implementation of these solutions, SeaLead will be able to enhance its service levels to its clients to the highest level by having real-time visibility and control over its end-to-end processes, which in turn supports the end-customers’ supply chain efficiency, it stated.

Source: TradeArabia News Service