Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd’s Register

Sealution, a leading innovator in maritime connectivity solutions, is proud to announce that its plug & play Gateway has been awarded Type Approval by Lloyd’s Register, a global provider of maritime professional services. This approval underscores Sealution’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, compliant, and future-proof solutions for the global maritime sector.

Revolutionising reliable ship connectivity below deck

Sealution’s Gateway is designed to unlock and transport critical data below deck on board merchant vessels. This hybrid solution combines the reliability of a cabled connection with the flexibility of wireless technology. With Type Approval from Lloyd’s Register, the Gateway now officially meets the highest standards for safety, performance, and regulatory compliance.

“Achieving this Type Approval is a significant milestone for Sealution,” said Sebastian Hamers, CEO of Sealution. “It validates our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that not only meet, but exceed the stringent requirements of the maritime industry. This approval reinforces our position as a trusted partner for shipowners, operators, charterers and managers worldwide.”

A non-invasive solution for modern fleets

One of the key features of Sealution’s Gateway is its plug-and-play capability, allowing for quick installation during a port call without the need for vessel modifications or dry docking. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with a standard smoke detector on merchant vessels. The Gateway’s non-invasive design ensures that ship infrastructure remains intact, while providing an uninterrupted, steady and reliable data flow.

“Our Gateway is engineered to evolve with our clients’ needs, making it a future-proof solution that supports a wide array of sensors per gateway,” said Romeo Martens, CTO of Sealution. “Whether you’re looking to comply with the latest CO2 emission reporting regulations or simply enhance your operational efficiency, the Gateway provides the critical data you need in real-time, enabling optimal decision-making both on board and on the shore. With the Gateway, shipping companies can experiment with different sensors instantly. This will make the global shipping fleet smarter.”

Ensuring compliance and security in an evolving industry

The Type Approval from Lloyd’s Register not only highlights the safety and reliability of the Gateway but also affirms its compliance with the latest maritime regulations, including those related to GHG emission reporting. As the industry adopts stricter standards, Sealution’s technology ensures vessels remain compliant, safeguarding vital data.

Peter Van de Graaf, Strategic Business Partner, Lloyd’s Register, said: “LR is delighted to award Type Approval to Sealution’s Gateway, which provides an innovative data connectivity solution to help shipowners and operators make data-driven decisions to increase operational efficiency and comply with greenhouse gas emissions regulations. This Type Approval underlines LR’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in shipping.”

Source: Sealution