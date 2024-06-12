Seamar Management invests in FuelOpt™ of Manta Marine Technologies

Seamar Management S.A. is taking a significant step forward in its ongoing commitment to provide sustainable shipping services by partnering with Manta Marine Technologies and Abacus Marine Consultants to install the cutting-edge Vessel Optimization solution, FuelOpt™ on M/V Bulk Friendship, a 58,700 DWT Bulk Carrier.

FuelOpt™ is a user-friendly system, which delivers direct, real-time propulsion optimization, resulting in increased energy efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. By replacing the traditional constant RPM, lever-based operation with direct control over key propulsion parameters, FuelOpt™ empowers the crew to execute the planned voyage with greater accuracy. This approach leads to a smoother operational profile, eliminates issues such as overconsumption or consumption peaks, and reduces the influence of human factors.

FuelOpt™ allows the bridge crew to control vessel speed, shaft power and to set a maximum fuel consumption limit. This does not only allow the vessel to operate more efficiently which directly improves the CII rating, but also ensures compliance with charter party contracts. Additionally, the system offers EEXI compliance for vessels through Shaft Power Limitation. On vessels with controllable pitch propellers, FuelOpt™ dynamically tunes the propulsion machinery as well.

FuelOpt™ typically delivers fuel savings between 2 and 5% for Fixed Pitch Propeller vessels and up to an impressive 18% for Controllable Pitch Propeller vessels.

Seamar’s project manager, Mr. Salonikos Salonikidis, declared his expectations through the implementation of FuelOpt™:

• Optimizing the vessel’s performance by reducing fuel consumption in various weather conditions.

• Enhancing the vessel’s operational profile.

• Reducing emissions and improving the vessels’ CII rating.

The high-frequency data collected by FuelOpt™ is transmitted to the cloud-based data monitoring, management, and reporting tool, Fleet Analytics. This facilitates an in-depth analysis of the vessel and trade, provides decision support, and simplifies reporting.

Richard Bjercke, Chief Commercial Officer at Manta Marine stated: “We are proud to have been chosen as a partner by Seamar and look forward to working with their skilled and experienced team to help improve their operations and lower their environmental footprint.”

Once the equipment is operational, the next step will involve evaluating both the vessel’s performance under the new operating method and the actual fuel savings.

As for all their esteemed partners, Manta Marine will provide support through education, and operating suggestions while developing a tailor-made case study for Seamar based on their specific requirements, and the vessel’s operational characteristics.

All stakeholders eagerly anticipate the performance results of the Bulk Friendship with FuelOpt™ in operation.

Seamar Management SA is a top-class technical management company, part of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, an industry-leading group, listed under the Nasdaq stock exchange (PANL). Seamar is committed to delivering top quality technical and consultancy services, protecting the assets and interests of their partners and supporting them all the way to increase their business competitiveness.

They are a solution-oriented company: their expertise, adaptability, flexibility as a team and commitment to continuous improvement constitute their daily approach towards their clients’ needs. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides shipping & logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, scrap, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Manta Marine Technologies Manta Marine (MMT) provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. Since 2010, MMT has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Manta Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as fuel optimisation systems – FuelOpt, Fleet Analytics and Route Pilot AI, turnkey shore power solutions and Lifecycle Services. Manta Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland and China.

Abacus Marine Consultants are experienced ship repair coordinators and providers of innovative green technologies for decarbonization, compliance & performance as well as top-quality ship spares, services and training software. Their dedicated and multi-talented team ensures a prompt, efficient and reliable service to ship owners and managers in Greece, Cyprus and other countries.

Source: Manta Marine Technologies and Abacus Marine Consultants