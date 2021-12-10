Seamen’s Club offers home away from home

The Duckdalben International Seamen’s Club has already welcomed over 1 million guests from more than 100 countries. Since 1986, it is offering seafarers from all over the world a home in the port of Hamburg. The Corona pandemic brings yet another new set of challenges for the Duckdalben team. There are fewer guests at the Seamen’s Mission, but the team delivers on board the ships. In addition, there is a vaccination service at the Seamen’s Club: up to 70 seamen are vaccinated here every day. Even though the Duckdalben is open to all religions, Christmas is a special time here – and the director Jan Oltmanns hopes that especially in these dark times the Christmas spark of hope will spread to the guests.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Hamburg Port Authority