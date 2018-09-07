Seamless Sea-Air Connection for Time-sensitive Asia Exports at Jebel Ali

Count on APL to ship your time-sensitive cargo from Asia to Jebel Ali, before a seamless connection to Europe via air. It takes just 12 and 13 days from Shekou and Hong Kong respectively on APL’s weekly Asia-Gulf services, before a quick discharge every Thursday and Friday at Jebel Ali!

The APL Advantage

-Priority stowage at Asia origin for quick discharge of sea-air cargo at Jebel Ali

-Alternative cutoff options available in Qingdao and Shekou

-Among the industry’s fastest transits from Hongkong and Shekou to Jebel Ali

-Weekly West Asia Express services (WAX and WA3): WAX ETA Jebel Ali Thu 1700 (local time) and WA3 ETA Jebel Ali Fri 1700 (local time)

Source: APL