Seanergy Maritime Announces Delivery & Immediate Period Employment of M/V Dukeship

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced yesterday the delivery of a previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, M/V Dukeship (the “Vessel”), and the simultaneous commencement of its time charter (“T/C”) employment. In addition, the Company has successfully closed the previously-announced sustainability-linked loan facility with Piraeus Bank (the “Facility”).

Delivery of the M/V Dukeship

The M/V Dukeship, a 181,500-dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2010 by Sasebo Heavy Industries in Japan, was delivered to Seanergy on November 26, 2021 and has already commenced the T/C with its charterers, NYK, for a term of about 13 to 18 months. The gross daily rate is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index.

Following this delivery, the seventh in 2021 to-date, Seanergy’s fleet has increased to 17 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity that exceeds 3 million dwt.

Sustainability-linked loan

The previously-announced sustainability-linked loan was drawn on November 15, 2021. The $16.85 million principal will amortize over a five-year term with a final balloon payment of $6.1 million at maturity and an interest rate of 3.05% plus LIBOR per annum. The pricing can be further improved based on certain emission reduction thresholds.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“I am very pleased with the final delivery of our 17th capesize vessel in a great market timing. The Dukeship already commenced its time-charter with a world renowned charterer.

“Our fleet is now 100% under period employment, with the vast majority on index-linked T/Cs.The current Baltic Capesize Index is $37,600 per day.

“Finally, the recent closing of the sustainability-linked loan facility reiterates our solid commitment to our ESG objectives.”

Company fleet:



Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.