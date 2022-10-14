Seanergy Maritime Announces New Term Loan of $28 million to Refinance Existing Facility at Reduced Cost

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today the closing of its previously announced $28.0 million term loan secured by two 2010-built Capesize vessels, M/V Fellowship and M/V Premiership, with a prominent European financing institution.

The facility has refinanced an existing facility at an interest rate is 2.50% plus SOFR per annum compared to 3.50% plus LIBOR in the previous facility secured by the same vessels. The $28 million principal will amortize over a five-year term through quarterly instalments averaging approximately $1.2 million and a $4.1 million final balloon payment at maturity.

Stavros Gyftakis, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, stated:

“We are very pleased with the timely refinancing of these two vessels at improved pricing terms, which is particularly important in today’s rising interest rate environment.

“Acting proactively, we have addressed all loan maturities for the next 12 months. The transaction has another strategic element for Seanergy, as we have initiated a valuable relationship with a prominent European lender, expanding further our financing sources.”

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of approximately 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,020,012 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Source: Seanergy Maritime