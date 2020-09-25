Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Fleet Commercial Guidance and Other Shareholder Updates

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced its third quarter 2020 commercial guidance and update on the purchase of shares by its Chairman and CEO.

Fleet commercial update and Third Quarter 2020 TCE Guidance

As of today, approximately 94% of our fleet operating days in the third quarter have been fixed at a time charter equivalent (“TCE”) of approximately $16,3001 per ship per day, which is calculated on a load-to-discharge method of accounting2.

This follows (i) the improved earnings environment in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the first half of the year, (ii) the fixtures of spot voyages for our four vessels that are not employed on index-linked time charters through various dates in September and (iii) management’s decision to exercise the option to convert the floating rate under the index-linked charter of the M/V Lordship to a fixed gross rate of $22,000 per day for a 2-month period.

Fleet Employment Profile:

Update on Stock Purchases by the CEO

As of today, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, has purchased 200,000 of Seanergy’s common shares in accordance with the previously announced plan for open-market purchases by Mr. Tsantanis. Further purchases will be announced in subsequent updates.

