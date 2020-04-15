Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced today that the underwriters exercised in full their overallotment option to purchase an additional 5,293,500 units at a price of $0.17 per unit in connection with the public offering previously announced on March 31, 2020. With the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company received in connection with such public offering total gross proceeds of approximately $6.9 million.

The closing of the over-allotment was successfully completed today concurrently with the closing of the registered direct offering of 50 million common shares announced on April 9, 2020 pursuant to which the Company received approximately $6.8 million in gross proceeds. The total gross proceeds from the aforementioned offerings were approximately $13.7 million, and as of today, the Company has 119,983,439 common shares outstanding. Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager and sole placement agent for the public offering and registered direct offering respectively.

Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.