Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., announced yesterday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares and warrants to purchase common shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager and Fearnley Securities is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. pursuant to a registration statement (File No. 333-226796) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.