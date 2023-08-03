Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Expects to Benefit From “The Best Dry Bulk Market Fundamentals of the Past Three Decades”

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., announced yesterday its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per common share for the second quarter of 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated Net Revenues of $28.3 million, compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $15.7 million, compared to $17.3 million for the same period of 2022. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter were $0.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively, compared to Net Income of $5.9 million and Adjusted Net Income of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The daily TCE rate of the fleet for the second quarter of 2023 was $18,708, compared to $23,251 in the same period of 2022.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated Net Revenues of $46.4 million, compared to $62.5 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was $19.6 million, compared to $34.2 million for the same period of 2022. Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income for the six months were $3.5 million and $3.1 million, respectively, compared to Net Income of $9.6 million and Adjusted Net Income of $14.8 million in the respective period of 2022. The daily TCE4 rate of the fleet for the first six-month period of 2023 was $14,756, compared to $21,207 in the same period of 2022. The average daily OPEX was $6,921 compared to $6,510 of the respective period of 2022.

Cash and cash-equivalents and restricted cash, as of June 30, 2023, stood at $22.5 million. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter was $220.9 million. Long-term debt (senior loans, a convertible note and other financial liabilities) net of deferred charges stood at $231.4 million, while the book value of the fleet was $422.6 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Despite a challenging and volatile market environment, our financial results for the second quarter of 2023 were profitable. In line with our commitment to providing consistent returns to our shareholders, regardless of prevailing market conditions, we have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per common share, while we also completed $1.6 million in share repurchases at an average price of about $4.35, which is 23% lower than our stock’s current trading price. We remain optimistic that the favorable Capesize market outlook and Seanergy’s positioning within the segment will allow us to continue rewarding our shareholders.

“In terms of our fleet’s commercial performance for this quarter, we accomplished a time charter equivalent rate of $18,700. This figure represents a noteworthy premium of about 20% compared to the $15,600 BCI average during the same period. Our strategic decision to fix approximately 30% of our fleet days at daily levels above $20,000 played a pivotal role in mitigating the volatility of our revenues. Moreover, I firmly believe that the high quality of our fleet will allow Seanergy to consistently earn a premium over the BCI. The recent agreements for two floating rate time charters, both secured at a premium to the index, are a good demonstration of our vessels’ competitiveness and I am confident in the sustainability of our earnings power.

“Moving on to other developments, during the second quarter we agreed to charter-in on a bareboat basis a 2011-built Newcastlemax vessel, for a period of 12 months with delivery to our fleet anticipated by the end of the year. At the maturity of the time charter, Seanergy has the option to purchase the vessel for $20.2 million, bringing the total cash outlay, including the advance payments and bareboat hire payments, to approximately $30.5 million. This represents a very attractive notional acquisition price, while Seanergy will have the opportunity to operate a larger vessel earning the highest premium to the BCI recorded so far on a fleetwide basis. As a result, I believe this to be a very lucrative deal that will yield high returns on capital for the Company.

“With regards to financing transactions, we have entered two sale and leaseback agreements with Japanese counterparties and a new loan with an existing European lender, totaling $53.8 million, to refinance existing indebtedness. The underlying interest cost is lower, partly offsetting the increase in reference rates, while we have added net liquidity of approximately $15 million. Following these transactions, we have addressed all debt maturities until Q2 2025.

“Lastly for a brief market comment, since the beginning of the year we have seen a material increase of more than 7% in ton-mile demand for the major raw materials of iron ore, coal and bauxite. However, the freight market has not performed accordingly. The main reason is the reduced port congestion to historical low levels, which has increased the effective supply of ships. At the same time, the larger ore carriers on the C3 (Brazil-China) route are operating at close to maximum speeds, which also increases the DWT adjusted speed of the fleet and consequently their respective CO2 emissions. We believe that towards the end of the year we will see congestion reaching historical averages in-line with usual seasonal patterns, while beginning in 2024 more stringent regulations and carbon levies will force operators to decrease speeds to eco levels across the board. As these supply factors start normalizing, I would expect to see charter rates that reflect the healthy demand more closely.

“Seanergy is in a favorable position to perform well amidst what we believe is the best Capesize market fundamentals seen over the past three decades and we will continue to be focused on maintaining high shareholder returns and the reduction of our carbon footprint.”

Source: Seanergy Maritime