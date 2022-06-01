Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports 46% Higher First Quarter Net Revenues

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company generated net revenues of $29.7 million, a 46% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $16.8 million, compared to $7.9 million in the same period of 2021. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter were $3.7 million and $7.7 million respectively, compared to a Net Loss of $1.3 million and Adjusted Net Income of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (“TCE rate”)2 of the fleet for the first quarter of 2022 was $19,357, marking a 19% increase compared to $16,219 for the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash-equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits, as of March 31, 2022, stood at $38.9 million, compared to $47.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter was $231.0 million, compared to $244.5 million on December 31, 2021, with the decrease mainly attributed to the adoption of a new accounting standard on the Company’s remaining convertible note. Long-term debt (senior loans, convertible note and other financial liabilities) net of deferred charges stood at $221.8 million as of March 31, 2022, while the book value of our fleet as of the same date stood at $420.6 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Seanergy reported its strongest ever first quarter of a year, despite seasonally weaker day-rates. Our adjusted net income was $7.7 million and we recorded adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million. In Q1 2022, our fleet TCE was $19,357, 31% higher than the average of the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”). This is attributed to our successful hedging strategy of proactively converting part of our fleet’s index-linked rates to fixed in previous periods. Our estimated TCE for the first quarter of 2022 is $24,570 which reflects the strengthening freight environment. On the back of our Company’s continuing solid financial performance, we are declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share for Q1 2022 which represents 58% of our adjusted net profit for the period. Over the last two quarters, we have distributed $0.075 per share to our shareholders.

“In addition, within the first quarter of 2022, we repurchased $10 million of our outstanding convertibles, bringing the total repurchases of shares and equity-linked instruments (convertible notes and warrants) to $26.7 million within the last 6 months. Including the dividends paid so far, in the first quarter only, a total of $18.9 million of the Company’s cash was allocated to rewarding our shareholders through dividends and these repurchases.

“Concerning our fleet commercial and technical developments, in 2022 to date, we have continued our ambitious upgrade schedule aiming to fully comply with the upcoming environmental regulations without compromising on the competitiveness of our vessels. We have successfully completed installations of ballast water treatment systems (“BWTS”) on 100% of our fleet and have moreover upgraded three vessels by installing Energy Saving Devices (“ESDs”), concurrently with the scheduled dry-dockings. In most cases, these projects were performed in cooperation with the underlying charterers and are accompanied by agreements to adjust the index-linked rate upwards to reflect the improved performance of the underlying vessel. The period of the respective time-charter is extended to reflect the payback period of our investments. At the same time, we are progressing on additional biofuel trials in cooperation with our prominent charterers. I strongly believe that these initiatives not only contribute to the optimal commercial positioning of our fleet, but also form a decisive step towards reducing our vessels’ carbon footprint.

“My view on the Capesize market outlook continues to be very optimistic, backed by the strongest supply and demand fundamentals of the recent years. The record-low orderbook remains at 6% of the active fleet, while Capesize demand is further fueled by the global energy supply shortages, the geopolitical developments, as well as the infrastructure projects that are under development from East to West. The new environmental regulations are expected to further restrain effective vessel supply on the back of the slowing down of the global fleet, underscoring the importance of the energy efficiency improvements achieved on our vessels. Having successfully demonstrated our significant operating leverage, Seanergy is well positioned to capitalise on the strengthening freight market in the second half of the year.

“Aiming towards developing our Company in a sustainable manner, we will continue to monitor the markets for attractive opportunities and at the same time reward our committed stakeholders, balancing capital allocation between growth, commercial competitiveness and shareholder returns.”

