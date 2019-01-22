Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 178 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Source: MarketBeat