Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Successfully Completes Fleet Compliance Evaluation for the Upcoming Greenhouse Gas Regulation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced today that it has successfully completed the evaluation of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (“EEXI”) of its Capesize vessels.

IMO is targeting a 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions from international shipping by 2050, compared to the 2008 levels. This will be achieved by implementing short-term, mid-term and long-term measures. As part of the short-term measures, IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (“MEPC”) 75 approved in November 2020 amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, introducing an Energy Efficiency Design Index for existing vessels.

In cooperation with prominent classification society DNV, Seanergy has completed the evaluation of the EEXI in accordance with IMO’s MEPC 75. Pursuant to the results of the evaluation, the Company expects that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable GHG regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the Company.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the evaluation of our high-quality fleet, which was done in cooperation with a leading classification society. Seanergy has always been at the forefront of all environmental and regulatory developments in our sector. We maintain our position that the shipping community in cooperation with our charterers should be focusing on improving the energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the existing fleet. This can lead to meaningful GHG emissions reduction.

We hereby reiterate our strong commitment to our ESG agenda and a greener shipping industry.”

Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.