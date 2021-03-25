Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Swings To Loss, As Revenues Decreased in 2020

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced yesterday its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated net revenues of $21.3 million, representing a 23.3% decrease compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. The time charter equivalent rate (“TCE”)1 earned during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16,511, decreased by 28% from $22,935 in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is mainly attributable to the decrease of the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”) in the corresponding quarters. The Company recorded a net loss of $2.3 million compared to net income of $3.1 million in the same quarter of 2019, which includes one-off cash and non-cash charges amounting to $1.6 million associated with the financial restructuring of the Company.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, net revenues amounted to $63.3 million, a 27% decrease compared to $86.5 million in the same period in 2019. The TCE earned during 2020 was $11,950, representing a 19% decrease when compared to a TCE of $14,694 in 2019 which compares favorably with the year-on-year percentage decrease in the 5-time charter (“T/C”) route average of the BCI of 27.5%. The average daily vessel operating expenses (“OPEX”) of the fleet for the twelve-month period of 2020 was $5,709, marking a 10% increase when compared with the respective figure for 2019 of $5,172.

Cash and cash-equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, as of December 31, 2020 stood at $23.7 million, compared to $14.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $95.7 million, compared to $29.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2021 TCE Guidance:

As of the date hereof, approximately 98% of our fleet operating days in the first quarter of 2021 have been fixed at a TCE of approximately $16,0002, or 89% higher compared to the $8,481 TCE recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are very pleased that Seanergy has successfully turned the corner of a very challenging year in 2020 and has emerged as a stronger enterprise for the years to come. From a historical perspective, our results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were affected by a short-lived softening of the market, as well as by one-off cash and non-cash charges associated with our successful financial restructuring.

Overall, 2020 was marked by the severe consequences of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting volatility in day-rates reflected οn the earnings of our fleet, especially in the first half of the year. Our average TCE for Q4 was $16,511 per day, largely in line with the respective performance of the BCI which averaged $16,944 per day in the same period. However, due to the weakness of the first half, our daily TCE for 2020 stood at $11,950, decreasing by 19% compared to the previous year. This had a proportional effect on our EBITDA which decreased by 17% year-over-year, from $23.8 million for 2019 to $19.9 million for 2020.

During this highly challenging market environment, we took decisive steps to successfully execute on our strategic plan to position Seanergy for the long-term. We have grown our fleet with well-timed acquisitions of high-quality vessels, while seizing the opportunity to overhaul our balance sheet, providing the Company with a solid financial footing going forward.

In light of the volatile market conditions, we took swift actions to strengthen our liquidity. These actions facilitated the successful restructuring of $179 million of our debt, including our junior loans and convertible notes. As part of this restructuring, loan maturities due in 2020 were extended by two to four years at improved terms, providing Seanergy with a clean runway and financial flexibility. In addition, the refinancing of two of our vessels at a discount, in combination with our accelerated debt repayments, have resulted in an impressive $37.6 million year-over-year reduction in our overall debt.

Furthermore, within the third quarter of 2020 and while market conditions were improving, we took delivery of the M/V Goodship, a 2005-built Japanese unit, which we agreed to acquire earlier in the year at what has proven to be a historically low price. We also completed a sixth scrubber installation on the M/V Knightship in cooperation with Glencore, the charterer of the vessel, who compensated the Company for 100% of the scrubber investment.

Moving into 2021, the Capesize market has taken a strong upward turn, which we expect to be sustainable in the next years. The BCI has averaged in excess of $16,000 per day year-to-date, in a trend that is defying the seasonality patterns of the last 7 years, indicating potentially strong forward momentum. We believe the outlook for the next two years is very strong, supported by solid demand driven by a considerable growth in infrastructure projects in the post-COVID era. Vessel supply fundamentals are also very favorable with the lowest vessel orderbook of the last 17 years, as amplified by the catalytic effect of the upcoming environmental regulations.

Supported by the strong performance of the Capesize market, in the first quarter of 2021 so far, we successfully implemented our strategic plan to grow our fleet’s carrying capacity by 28%, while drastically deleveraging our balance sheet. In the beginning of the year, we regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement organically, without reverting to a reverse stock split. Subsequently, we completed a $75.0 million common equity offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, with strong institutional demand and in a solid valuation environment. The proceeds facilitated $33.6 million in additional debt repayments as well as the acquisition of three high-quality Japanese-built vessels.

These newly acquired vessels, M/Vs Tradership, Flagship and Patriotship, are expected to be delivered to us within the second quarter of the year, in what we expect to be a further improved market environment, increasing our fleet to 14 units. Moreover, we have committed two additional vessels in long term index-linked time-charters with leading miners and dry bulk operators, commencing in the second quarter of the year, ensuring that our fleet will timely capitalize on the improving market conditions.

Relating to the implementation of our ESG agenda, we are one of the first publicly listed companies to complete the evaluation of our fleet for compliance with the upcoming Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (“EEXI”) regulation for greenhouse gas emissions. We were pleased with the outcome of the evaluation which revealed no significant impact on, or expenses for, our fleet to comply with such regulations. On the same front, we joined the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change,” a maritime industry initiative focusing on, among other things, facilitating crew changes during the pandemic and ongoing port restrictions. This matter has been brought out as the most important social aspect of the pandemic in our industry.

Concluding, over the last 15 months, we have managed to successfully navigate Seanergy through the challenging operating environment of 2020, implementing a number of strategic initiatives with positive transformational effect on our Company. We strengthened our equity base, reduced our debt and enhanced our liquidity while at the same time achieved greater scale and broadened our revenue generating capacity with the acquisition of high-quality vessels. Seanergy is today in what we believe to be an optimal financial position allowing the Company to better capitalize on improving market conditions with the goal of creating substantial value for our investors.”

Fourth Quarter and Recent Developments:

Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

On February 11, 2021, the Nasdaq Stock Market confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), concerning the minimum bid price of the Company’s common stock.

$179 million Financial Restructuring

Jelco Loans and Notes Extensions & Amendments

On December 30, 2020, the Company entered into definitive documentation with Jelco Delta Holding Corp. (“Jelco”), the Company’s sole junior creditor, concerning $27.2 million of maturities falling due in 2020 and the settlement of accrued and unpaid interest through December 31, 2020. Pursuant to this agreement, $6.5 million of principal indebtedness under one of the Jelco loans was repaid on December 31, 2020, while all other maturities were extended to December 2024. In connection with the restructuring, the Company agreed to certain mandatory prepayment obligations, pursuant to which $12.0 million of principal under the Jelco loans was prepaid in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, Jelco has agreed to the reduction of the applicable interest rate across all Jelco loans and notes to a fixed rate of 5.5%.

Seanergy and Jelco agreed to the settlement of all accrued and unpaid interest through December 31, 2020 and other fees payable to Jelco in an aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, through a private placement of units consisting of one common share (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu of one common share) and one warrant to purchase one common share. These securities were issued on January 8, 2021.

UniCredit Bank AG Extension and Amendments

On February 8, 2021, the Company entered into a supplemental agreement to the facility with UniCredit Bank AG secured by two of its vessels, the M/V Fellowship and the M/V Premiership. Pursuant to the supplemental agreement, (i) the maturity date of the facility was extended from December 29, 2020 to December 29, 2022, (ii) the quarterly installments were reduced from $1.55 million to $1.2 million, effective as of the December 2020 installment, (iii) the applicable margin was increased from 3.2% to 3.5% with effect from December 29, 2020 until the maturity of the facility and (iv) various financial covenants and value maintenance provisions were cancelled. The supplemental agreement became effective on February 9, 2021.

Amsterdam Trade Bank Amendments

On February 12, 2021, the Company entered into a supplemental agreement to the facility with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V. secured by one of its vessels, the M/V Partnership. Pursuant to the supplemental agreement, the value maintenance provisions and certain financial covenants were amended. The supplemental agreement became effective on February 16, 2021.

Fleet Compliance Evaluation for the Upcoming Greenhouse Gas Regulation

On February 9, 2021, the Company announced the completion of the evaluation of the EEXI of its vessels in preparation for the upcoming Greenhouse Gas Emissions regulations. In cooperation with one of the leading classification societies, DNV, Seanergy completed the evaluation of the EEXI for its fleet, pursuant to the outcome of which it expects that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable greenhouse gas emissions regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the Company.

Registered Direct Offering

On February 19, 2021, the Company completed a registered direct offering of 44,150,000 of its common shares to certain unaffiliated institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million. The equity offering was priced at $1.70 per share.

Capesize Vessel Acquisitions

In February 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire a 2006 Japanese-built Capesize vessel from an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be renamed M/V Tradership and is expected to be delivered to the Company in the second quarter of 2021.

In March 2021, the Company entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to purchase two additional Capesize vessels. The first vessel was built in 2013 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 176,000 deadweight tons (“dwt”) and shall be renamed M/V Flagship. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by the end of April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The second vessel was built in 2010 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 182,000 dwt and shall be renamed M/V Patriotship. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by the end of May 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The special survey and ballast water treatment system installation for all three vessels were completed recently by the current owners and therefore the Company does not anticipate incurring significant capital expenditure for these vessels at least for the next two years. Moreover, M/V Patriotship is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system, or scrubber.

The aggregate purchase price for the three vessels is approximately $72 million and is expected to be funded with cash on hand or by a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from new loan facilities. The Company is in discussions with leading financial institutions to finance part of the acquisition cost at competitive financing terms, however, there can be no assurance that the Company will enter into any such financing arrangements. Following their delivery, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 14 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 2.5 million dwt.

Full Prepayment of a Senior Credit Facility and Two Junior Loan Facilities

On March 5, 2021, the Company fully prepaid the credit facility with Entrust Global secured by a first priority mortgage on the M/V Lordship. The outstanding balance of the facility was $21.6 million, the initial earliest maturity date was in June 2023, and the average applicable coupon was approximately 10%. The prepayment amount was funded with cash on hand. Following the prepayment and assuming no refinancing of the M/V Lordship, the interest savings for the Company are expected to be $1.3 million for the remaining of 2021 and $1.8 million on average per year for 2022-23. Additionally, annual repayments will be reduced by approximately $2.5 million on average.

In February 2021, a total of $12.0 million prepayment has been applied against the full repayment of two junior/unsecured loans and a partial repayment of a third junior unsecured loan, pursuant to the mandatory prepayment terms of those facilities following the closing of the $75 million registered direct offering and several Class E warrant exercises. The applicable interest rate of these loans was 5.5%, resulting in expected annual interest savings of approximately $660,000.

Update on Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding

As of March 23, 2021, the Company has 155,104,455 common shares issued and outstanding.

Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.