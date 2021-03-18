Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to Acquire Two Additional Capesize Vessels

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced that it has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to purchase two Capesize vessels. Following their delivery, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 14 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 2.5 million dwt.

The first vessel was built in 2013 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 176,000 deadweight tons (“dwt”) and shall be renamed M/V Flagship. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by the end of April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The second vessel was built in 2010 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 182,000 dwt and shall be renamed M/V Patriotship. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company by the end of May 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The special survey and ballast water treatment system installation for both vessels were completed recently by the current owners and therefore the Company does not anticipate incurring significant capital expenditure for these vessels at least for the next two years. Moreover, M/V Patriotship is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber).

The aggregate purchase price for the two vessels is approximately $55 million and is expected to be funded with cash on hand. The Company is also in discussions with leading financial institutions to finance part of the acquisition cost at competitive financing terms.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of two high-quality Capesize vessels built at reputable shipyards in Japan. The M/Vs Flagship and Patriotship, both delivering promptly and in a rapidly increasing market environment, represent great added value for Seanergy, the only U.S. listed pure-play Capesize company. Following the delivery of these two vessels and a third acquisition announced last month, our fleet’s cargo carrying capacity will increase by 28% as compared to the beginning of the year.

The average of the Baltic Capesize Index for the current quarter stands at substantially higher levels than for the same period in recent years, while the Capesize forward freight contracts (“FFA”) for the second half of 2021 are trading at $23,000 per day. Based on current FFA rates, the incremental net revenue from all three acquisitions announced so far this year may exceed $15 million for the remainder of the year, assuming the expected deliveries for the vessels. Seanergy is ideally positioned to capture the substantial improvement of the market as all the vessels of our fleet will be deployed in the spot market or on index-linked time charters.

Since the beginning of 2021 we have concluded or have agreed to significant accretive transactions and we will continue to actively pursue similar deals, aiming to create substantial shareholder value in the coming years.”

Company Fleet upon Vessels’ delivery:



Source: Seanergy Maritime