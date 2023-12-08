Seanergy Maritime Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced today the release of its Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “ESG Report”), for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The ESG Report outlines Seanergy’s strategy and commitments related to ESG and reflects on the Company’s performance using sustainability-related Key Performance Indicators. It has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI 2021) Standards and follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Marine Transportation. Specific GRI disclosures and SASB indicators have received limited level of assurance from CSE North America.

Source: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.