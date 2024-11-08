Seanergy Maritime’s CEO Discusses Future Outlook After Fending Off Recent Proxy War From G. Economou’s Sphinx Investment Corp.

Hot of the heels of the recent proxy war, Seanergy Maritime’s Stamatis Tsantanis highlights the company’s plans moving forward. In an exclusive interview with Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide ( www.hellenicshippingnews.com ), Mr. Tsantanis talks about the latest positive financial results from the company, offers a dry bulk market outlook, while he also discusses Seanergy’s decarbonization strategy.

Can you highlight the third quarter’s and 9-month financial performance and what stands out?

Building on our record second-quarter performance, we sustained strong momentum in Q3. Driven by the robust Capesize market and our innovative commercial strategy, we once again outperformed the index by 7% for both the quarter and first nine months of 2024.

In Q3, we achieved a net income of $12.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million—a significant improvement from last year’s Q3, which saw a net loss of $5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million.

For the first nine months, we achieved a record net income at $36.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $78.0 million, marking a remarkable increase from the prior year’s nine-month loss of $8.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $29.1 million.

Our Board has approved a dividend of $0.26 per share, and we’re continuing share buybacks, yielding an annualized return of approximately 11.1%. This quarter alone, buybacks totaled $1 million, contributing to a total capital return of approximately $0.30 per share. Year to date, we have repurchased more than 400,000 common shares for a total amount of $3.9 million. We are carrying this momentum into Q4, underscoring our commitment to maximizing shareholder value and aligning with our successful Capesize-focused strategy.

Seanergy Maritime has been focusing on the dry bulk market for many years. How do you view the segment’s prospects moving forward in terms of fundamentals (demand vs supply)?

Currently, the outlook for the dry bulk market is particularly encouraging, especially for the Capesize market.

Increased demand for key commodities such as iron ore and bauxite, primarily from China but also from other countries, has been a key factor in this bullish environment. Recent stimulus measures from China, focusing on monetary and property policies, have led to increased imports. Chinese iron ore imports rose by 7.6 million tons in the third quarter. This is reflected in Brazilian iron ore exports, up 6% year-to-date, and Guinea bauxite exports, which have surged 17%, driven by aluminum’s critical role in industry and energy transitions. The bauxite trade has more than doubled in a decade. Additionally, the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea is set to further boost Capesize demand by 2026, with initial exports expected as soon as late 2025.

Positive demand momentum is also seen in other dry bulk commodities. While renewables will eventually become more dominant, coal remains essential in China, India, and Southeast Asia and is likely to follow a steady demand path over the next 10 to 15 years. Chinese coal imports increased in Q3 2024 to 139.6 million tons, 13.9 million tons higher than last year, according to customs data.

In the grain sector, trade may be more impacted by potential tariffs and trade wars between the US and China.

On the supply front, overall fleet growth is limited but varies among size classes. Capesize fleet growth is expected to be approximately 1.5% in 2024, while the Supramax sector is expected to grow by 4.4%. The orderbook is generally at healthy levels given fleet renewal needs, but the Capesize sector clearly has the lowest ratio of orderbook to active fleet. With limited yard capacity, elevated newbuilding prices, uncertainty about future propulsion systems, and limited support from charterers for long-term projects, this trend is unlikely to reverse in the upcoming years.

In summary, Capesize vessels look fundamentally strong for the next 2-3 years, while sub-Cape segments are likely to perform a bit worse comparatively, due to higher projected supply growth.

Which ship types do you feel offer the most upside moving forward?

It is clear that in the dry bulk market, the Capesize sector stands out in terms of fundamentals. Demand for iron ore and bauxite has been very encouraging this year, with increased iron ore exports from Vale in Brazil and a significant rise in bauxite exports from Guinea. Projects such as the Simandou iron ore mine in West Africa are expected to further increase ton-mile demand in the sector. Meanwhile, demand for coal, especially in China, India and Southeast Asia, is not expected to slow down significantly in the coming years. Despite decarbonization efforts, energy demand cannot yet be fully met by renewable sources.

In addition to the bullish demand, low fleet growth and the limited number of Capesize vessels expected to enter the market in the next couple of years create a very favorable environment for the Capesize sector. The supply situation is unlikely to change significantly given the current circumstances, and thus we remain very optimistic about the sector.

What are your plans towards regulatory compliance and the fleet’s decarbonization path? Have you settled on a strategy, and do you have a cost estimate on this?

Yes, so on one hand we have performance optimization, which is the cornerstone of our decarbonization strategy.

Seanergy’s strategy centers on acquiring high-quality second-hand vessels, while maximizing the energy efficiency of our existing conventional bulk carriers. We are not shifting to alternative fuel vessels in the near term, but instead, we are implementing proven technologies that are tailored to each vessel type and aligned with financial considerations.

Key measures include:

• Advanced Energy Management Systems: We utilize state-of-the-art technologies for real-time fuel consumption and emissions monitoring, enabling continuous operational efficiency improvements.

• Hull and Propulsion Enhancements: Investments in Mewis Ducts, PBCFs, ultra-low friction coatings, VFDs, and LED lighting reduce energy consumption and improve fuel efficiency.

• Operational Best Practices: Through voyage planning, slow steaming, and route optimization, along with trim sensors and AI performance improvement tools, we minimize fuel use while maintaining safety and performance.

• Crew and Operational Training: We invest in continuous training, leveraging data-driven insights to respond to performance trends and regulatory changes.

• Advanced Reporting: We have developed advanced reporting and monitoring systems across our fleet, ensuring timely and high-quality data from our crew members.

These steps not only position us to meet current regulatory requirements but also ensure that we remain adaptable to evolving fuel standards and environmental goals.

Additionally, we have to position ourselves for the future.

While the maritime industry awaits the wider-scale adoption of alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and biofuels, we understand the importance of preparing for their integration as they become viable. Our performance optimization efforts are designed to align seamlessly with future fuel strategies, ensuring that our fleet will be ready to transition when these technologies become commercially feasible.

A key initiative in this space is our involvement in the EU-funded SAFeCRAFT Project, where we are retrofitting one of our Capesize vessels to use hydrogen for power generation and propulsion. This pilot project will allow us to demonstrate a 31% reduction in CO2eq emissions and contribute to the FuelEU Maritime 2040 targets. By partnering with leading academic institutions and industry experts, we are evaluating the safety, feasibility, and cost-effectiveness of hydrogen, setting the stage for its future use across our fleet.

In parallel, we are exploring biodiesel as a transitional fuel. Our trials with charterers have shown its potential for reducing emissions without requiring significant capital investment in new engine technologies. Biodiesel’s compatibility with existing engines makes it a pragmatic solution for the near term, while we continue to monitor the longer-term availability and scalability of more advanced sustainable fuels.

Economic Considerations: Strategic Investment and Cost Management

Decarbonization involves financial considerations, but we adopt a phased, cost-conscious approach. While new technologies require upfront investment, they deliver long-term savings through improved fuel efficiency and compliance with stringent regulations. By focusing on scalable solutions like biodiesel, we can reduce emissions without major infrastructure changes, bridging the gap to advanced fuels such as hydrogen. Our participation in pilot projects like SAFeCRAFT allows us to assess the feasibility of emerging technologies in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, we collaborate with fuel suppliers, technology developers, and regulators to share costs and risks, while helping to develop the infrastructure needed for a successful transition.

Long-Term Vision: A Phased and Resilient Decarbonization Strategy

Our long-term decarbonization strategy focuses on gradual progress. By optimizing existing assets, we stay compliant and economically competitive in the short term, while preparing for a future transition to alternative fuels. The strategy is designed to evolve with technological advancements, allowing us to integrate new solutions as they become viable. This adaptability ensures continuous environmental improvements while managing financial considerations. Through investments in performance optimization, sustainability-driven technologies, and future fuels, we are taking significant steps to reduce emissions and ensure compliance with regulations, positioning Seanergy as a leader in the sustainable future of maritime transport.

Seanergy also dealt with a proxy war with Sphinx Investment Corp., an entity of G. Economou. Can we have a comment on this and how does the board plan to move forward after this, since the company is still a shareholder, unless otherwise indicated?

The High Court of the Marshall Islands dismissed the case brought against Seanergy by Mr. Economou. This ruling reaffirms our commitment to good corporate governance and clears the path for us to continue pursuing our strategic goals.

In addition, at the recent AGM, our common shareholders demonstrated their strong support for Seanergy, our Board, and our strategy by approving our proposals and rejecting those from Mr. Economou.

We believe these results show that Seanergy shareholders recognize the progress of our strategy and trust that the right Board and governance are in place to continue delivering strong value creation in both the near and long term.

Our Board and management team will continue taking actions that are in the best interest of the Company and all of our shareholders.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide