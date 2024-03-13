Seanergy partners with SulNOx for green fueltech pilot

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corporation, the Greek-based dry bulk shipping operator, has agreed to pilot SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner, developed by the UK’s SulNOx Group.

The trial, the latest by a global manager to use the fueltech solution, is part of Seanergy’s stated mission to reduce shipping emissions cost-effectively through advanced technical and operational measures.

Seanergy’s operating fleet consists of 17 vessels (1 Newcastlemax and 16 Capesize), with an average age of approximately 12.8 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,054,820 dwt.

Nasdaq-listed Seanergy has released an ESG report outlining its strategy and commitments, with sustainability-related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI 2021) Standards. The company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece.

SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner is made from natural, biodegradable ingredients and provides an immediate solution to the shipping sector to reduce fuel consumption, emissions and pollution from widely used hydrocarbon liquid fuels.

The patented products emulsify water, increase lubricity and oxygen availability to fuel, making it burn cleanly and more efficiently.

SulNOx, publicly listed in London, has made very significant progress in recent shipping trials showing consumption reductions of around 5% with other operators piloting SulNOxEco conditioner.

Marfin Management has expanded its trial after initial tests cut bunker consumption by more than 6% and its CEO has since joined the board of SulNOx. Greece’s Spring Marine is also looking to adopt SulNOx products in its fleet to reduce fuel consumption and cut emissions.

Overall, SulNOxEco is presently in active trials or discussions with companies representing close to 6,000 vessels.

Commenting on the Seanergy pilot, Ben Richardson, CEO of SulNOx, said:

“Seanergy is a hugely respected global shipping company that is serious about sustainability and adopting innovative technologies to reduce carbon emissions. Seanergy recognises that efficiency is key in the industry’s transition to ‘net zero’ and we are pleased to be part of the drive to find the most impactful solutions.”

Stamatis Tsantanis, Seanergy’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are proactive in exploring technical initiatives that will position Seanergy as a leader in shaping a greener maritime industry. SulNOx has proven, compliant solutions that may be quickly deployed to help meet environmental targets and broader ESG milestones, and we look forward to working together to further reduce the emissions of our fleet.”

Source: SulNOx