Seanergy Takes Delivery of its 17th Capesize, M/V Worldship, with Immediate Commencement of Period Charter

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it took delivery of the previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, the M/V Worldship (the “Vessel”). The Vessel is a 181,415 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2012 by Imabari of Japan. The M/V Worldship is the sixth Capesize delivery that Seanergy has successfully completed in 2021 to-date.

M/V Worldship has already entered a time charter (“T/C”) with an existing charterer of the Company, at a gross fixed rate of $31,750 per day for a period of about 12 to about 16 months from the delivery.

The purchase price has been funded with cash on hand, while Seanergy is in advanced discussions with a leading bank for financing part of the acquisition cost at competitive terms.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“I am pleased to announce the addition of the seventeenth Capesize vessel to our fleet and the concurrent commencement of her period employment. Including this delivery and the sale of the M/V Leadership, 94% percent of our fleet is employed under period time charters, 87% of which are index-linked T/Cs. This allows us to fully utilize our fleet in order to capitalize on the robust market rates.

We are excited to see the strongest Capesize market of the last 11 years, with daily rates exceeding $45,000, which affirms our commercial strategy.

Based on the prevailing Capesize supply-demand fundamentals, we remain confident about the prospects of our market for the years to come.”

