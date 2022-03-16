SeaRoad commences Bass Island Line trans-shipping service

Transport company SeaRoad yesterday (15 March) commenced its new weekly trans-shipping service for Bass Island Line, connecting the King Island-based shipping service with the Australian mainland.

SeaRoad won the tender to transport BIL’s King Island freight between Devonport (Tasmania) and Melbourne, replacing BIL’s Victorian port call.

Executive Chairman of SeaRoad, Chas Kelly, said the company was successful with its bid because it presented a seamless and efficient Bass Strait transport solution.

“With Bass Island Line sailing to West Devonport, partnering with SeaRoad provides a financially sustainable option for its operator, TasPorts, and meets customer demand for a Devonport call,” Mr Kelly said.

“We look forward to delivering the high standard of service for which SeaRoad is known, and enabling local businesses, such as renowned King Island food brands, to meet their operational demands.”

SeaRoad expects to transport approximately 20 x Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per week for BIL via its vessels SeaRoad Mersey II and Liekut.

Investing in growth

According to Mr Kelly, securing the tender supports the company’s growth strategy, following more than 18 months of significant infrastructure and equipment investment in both Devonport and Port Melbourne, as well as the announcement of a new-build vessel due for completion in late 2023.

Most recently, SeaRoad purchased four new Konecranes forklifts from 100% Tasmanian-owned company United Equipment Pty Ltd, with the units valued at approximately $2.5 million.

“We’re proud to support local industry. SeaRoad is a strong, family-owned business with a passion for understanding the transport needs of our customers and partners,” Mr Kelly said.

Source: SeaRoad