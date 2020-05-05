Seasonality in Dry Bulk Shipping – An Exploitable Inefficiency

Shipping is a seasonal business. Commodity producers and commodity consumers are subject to weather patterns that affect the flow of goods, both from a supply as well as a demand perspective. For dry bulk, seasonality is mainly focused on weather-related disruptions, seasonal construction demand, stocking cycles, heating degree days, and grain harvesting.

Most industry participants know that the first calendar quarter of each year is the weakest period of the year. Our work confirms that, although it is not universal across all asset classes. In fact, March has proven to be one of the strongest months for smaller size vessels, while during years when the rainy season is not as profound in Brazil, Capesize rates have also thrived during March.

Freight futures prices tend to reflect seasonality, with second half pricing usually above first half. However, the contango is not as wide as it should be, leaving significant upside, especially in the absence of “carry” in freight. We believe market participants should focus on sequential demand changes rather than relative pricing, to gauge the potential strength of seasonality in freight rates.

Over the last 10 years, on average, market participants have underestimated the strength on the market’s seasonality, with significant potential returns. We believe negative bias as a result of spot activity and of course the lack of “carry trade” in freight, are the main reasons for such discrepancy.

Capesize rates exhibit the most seasonality

When it comes to dry bulk, Capesize vessels exhibit the most seasonality. That should come at no surprise, as Capesize vessels mainly transport iron ore, which as the chart above shows, exhibits considerable seasonal fluctuations. Most market participants know that the first quarter of the year is the weakest period for Capesize rates. Both Australia and Brazil produce and export less iron ore and that has an impact on Capesize freight rates. As the year progresses, freight rates tend to improve, in line with higher exports and thus increased demand for transportation. However, as we will later discuss, the degree that such improvements are priced into the futures market is quite low, an inefficiency which we think is exploitable.

To measure seasonality, we plotted the deviation of each month average spot rates from the annual average. For example, in a year that the average Capesize spot rate is 20,000 and the average March spot rate is 15,000, we assign a 75% value to the month of March.

On smaller sizes, seasonality is less profound. Except for the first quarter of the calendar year, and a brief deep in early summer (shoulder months), the year seems relatively stable in terms of fluctuations.

Source: BreakWave Advisors