Seaspan Accepts Delivery of 10000 TEU SAVER Containership

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) announced yesterday that it has accepted delivery of the CMA CGM Mundra, a 10000 TEU containership that will commence a fixed rate time charter with CMA CGM S.A. (“CMA CGM”) for a three year term with an option to extend for an additional three years.

The new containership, which was constructed at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., is the first in a series of four 10000 TEU vessels under time charter to CMA CGM that are scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2018.

Source: Seaspan