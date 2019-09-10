Seaspan Acquires 9600 TEU Vessel and Enters Into Three Year Time Charter with ONE

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”) (NYSE:SSW) announced yesterday that it has purchased a 2010-built 9600 TEU containership and entered into a fixed rate time charter agreement for the vessel with Ocean Network Express (“ONE”). The time charter will be for a term of 36 months with an option for up to an additional four months. Seaspan expects to take delivery of the vessel by the end of April 2020. Upon delivery of the vessel, Seaspan’s fleet will expand to 113 vessels.

Source: Seaspan