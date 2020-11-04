Seaspan Announces Delivery of Two High-Quality 12,000 TEU Containerships on Long-Term Charter

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp., announced that it has taken delivery of two high-quality 12,000 TEU containerships (“the Vessels”) built in 2018. Both vessels have commenced long-term time charters with leading global liners. The acquisitions were previously announced in September 2020.

The Vessels were financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Atlas’ funds from operations per diluted share1, increase long-term contracted revenue by over $165 million, and contribute approximately $20 million of annualized Adjusted EBITDA2 for the year 2020. Seaspan’s global fleet consists of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,000 TEU, with total contracted revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, and a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan, commented, “We are pleased to continue the execution of our quality growth strategies, including consistent expansion of our fleet with 15 high-quality vessels added since December of 2019, which are all backed by long-term charters. Our relentless focus on disciplined capital allocation combined with consistent operational excellence has resulted in sustainable growth and scale, further enhancing our ability to deliver best-in-class fully integrated services. Our strong and creative customer partnerships continue to provide unique solutions within the containership trade and distinguish our value-added approach to driving mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Source: Atlas Ltd.