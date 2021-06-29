Seaspan Announces Newbuild Order for Six 15,000 TEU Containerships

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp., announced that it has entered into an agreement with a major shipyard for six 15,000 TEU modern newbuild containerships (the “Vessels”) with anticipated deliveries beginning late in the first quarter and extending through the end of the second quarter of 2024. The six high-quality 15,000 TEU containerships will be scrubber-fitted. Upon completion, the Vessels will enter long-term charters with a leading global liner customer.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented, “Our customers continue to recognize the added value of our fully-integrated platform. This order further highlights of our differentiated services, operational excellence, and ability to implement solutions tailored to our customer’s changing requirements.”

The Vessels are anticipated to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand. With these vessels Seaspan will continue to expand its fleet within core strategic size segments. Since December 2020 and including this announcement, Seaspan has announced 45 newbuild orders and the acquisition of four second-hand vessels, two of which have since been delivered.

Source: Seaspan Corporation