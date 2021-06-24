Seaspan Announces Two 12,000 TEU Containership Newbuilds

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO), announced yesterday that it has entered into agreements with a major shipyard for two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds (the “Vessels”). The modern containerships are anticipated to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022, and upon completion will enter long-term charters with a global liner. The charters include purchase options for the Vessels at the conclusion of the initial charter terms and any renewal term expirations thereafter.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, added: “We are very pleased to continue facilitating our customer’s growth by providing the most efficient newbuilds to be delivered in Q4 2022. It demonstrates again the creative partnership that our customer can always rely on our experienced team and integrated platform to deliver the solution.”

Source: Seaspan Corp.