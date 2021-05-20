Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Seaspan Continues Market-Leading Growth Announces Delivery of Two 8,500 TEU Containerships Backed by Liner Charters

Seaspan Continues Market-Leading Growth Announces Delivery of Two 8,500 TEU Containerships Backed by Liner Charters

in International Shipping News 20/05/2021

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it has accepted delivery of two quality 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships (“the Vessels”) on long-term charter with a global liner.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented, “Our creative customer partnership, executional expertise and operational excellence continue to drive quality growth as we provide market leading solutions to our customers. Global liners increasingly prefer Seaspan as the partner of choice through our reliable and scalable platform and consistent delivery of best-in-class services. We are well positioned to continue quality growth and value creation for our shareholders through all market cycles.”
Source: Seaspan Corporation

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software