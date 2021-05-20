Seaspan Continues Market-Leading Growth Announces Delivery of Two 8,500 TEU Containerships Backed by Liner Charters

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it has accepted delivery of two quality 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships (“the Vessels”) on long-term charter with a global liner.

Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented, “Our creative customer partnership, executional expertise and operational excellence continue to drive quality growth as we provide market leading solutions to our customers. Global liners increasingly prefer Seaspan as the partner of choice through our reliable and scalable platform and consistent delivery of best-in-class services. We are well positioned to continue quality growth and value creation for our shareholders through all market cycles.”

Source: Seaspan Corporation