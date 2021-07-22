Seaspan Corporation to get energy saving compressors for container ships

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been contracted to supply the marine market’s most environmentally friendly compressed air system to four container ships that Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Company Ltd is building for Seaspan Corporation.

Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Company will build four 15,000 TEU Neo-Panamax container vessels for Seaspan Corporation. All vessels will be equipped with scrubbers.

Under the contract, TMC will supply the marine compressed air system to each of the four container ships, including a frequency controlled Smart Air compressor to provide service air on board.

TMC’s Smart Air compressors can offer up to 50 percent energy saving compared to conventional compressors.

“It is encouraging to see that an increasing number of yards and container shipping companies take a lifecycle approach to both environmental footprint and operating costs – which often go hand in hand. That is certainly the case with our Smart Air compressors, which through reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent also cuts operating costs and CO2 emissions substantially,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC’s Smart Air compressors are based on a frequency controlled technology that offers precise control of the compressor speed. Simply explained: the speed of the electrical motor will adjust itself according to what is required to produce the exact air volume necessary to meet the actual compressed air consumption at all time. In turn, lower air consumption requires less speed on the compressor and this directly results in less power consumption.

TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

Seaspan Corporation is a large, independent charter owner and manager of containerships, operating a fleet of more than 130 vessels.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Source: TMC Compressors