Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program

Seaspan Marine announced yesterday that it has entered into a 5-year, multi-million dollar agreement with SeaWays Global, a UK-based provider of marine training and tugboat simulations. As part of this partnership, SeaWays will offer sophisticated, competency-based marine training and tugboat simulation in support of the Seaspan’s ship escort, ship assist and towing services.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this one-of-a-kind, world-class training program to BC,” said Bart Reynolds, President of Seaspan Marine. “This partnership demonstrates our long-term commitment to leadership and excellence in our safety and environmental performance, and we believe the program will set a new benchmark for everyone operating in our marine environment.”

“We are very proud to be partnering with Seaspan to deliver this program right here in North Vancouver,” adds Neil Sadler, Managing Partner of SeaWays Global. “Seaspan’s commitment to providing high-quality training is going to be key to the continuous safe and effective operation of modern tugboats in BC’s busy marine environment, and I have no doubt it will provide a significant competitive advantage.”

Seaspan’s investment commitment totals over $6M and includes the installation of a multi-console tugboat simulator at the company’s North Vancouver Pemberton Campus. In addition, the program will see the implementation of on-going simulator and live vessel training programs for its tug masters, who operate vessels in Vancouver Harbour, on the Fraser River and along the BC coast.

Source: Seaspan Marine