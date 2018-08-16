Seatrade Maritime Middle East 2018 to highlight significance of cybersecurity in global maritime sector

Seatrade Maritime Middle East – the maritime meeting place for the Middle East held biennially in Dubai – is set to tackle the pertinent issue of cybersecurity in the increasingly technology-dependent global maritime industry in light of the costly, growing attacks targeting major international shipping companies.

To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 29 to 31, 2018, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Seatrade Maritime Middle East exhibition and conference will highlight the nature of known cyberthreats, their serious impact on the maritime community, the risk factors involved, and effective measures combatting the evolving cybercrimes.

Stakeholders and senior executives from all over the world have identified cybersecurity as a topic of global importance especially after the International Maritime Bureau’s warning that shipping is becoming the ‘next playground for hackers.’ There are now mounting calls for companies to prioritize their cybersecurity measures as a result of this valid concern.

Emma Howell, Global Head of Marketing, Seatrade Portfolio, said: “It is highly encouraging that stakeholders are now coming together to discuss the subject of cyber security in the maritime industry. The industry has already implemented contingency plans, learning from serious incidents of cyberattacks involving prominent shipping firms. However, we admit that much still needs to be done and, as such, we are putting the spotlight on the importance of proactively building an ever-evolving cybersecurity system that can effectively fight off cyber threats. Seatrade Maritime Middle East 2018 is a timely platform to exchange experiences and propose more efficient and modern solutions that will help shield the industry from future costly network intrusions.”

Cosco Shipping Lines and A.P. Moller-Maersk were two of the shipping giants recently hit by cyberattacks, prompting the leading firms and the entire industry to beef up their cybersecurity systems. Cybersecurity has become an urgent need as next-generation technologies are steadily being integrated into the maritime sector, with the prospect of autonomous shipping now becoming a possibility and millions of maritime operations data being churned out weekly.

The topics of intelligent shipping as well as the tangible benefits and efficiencies offered by intelligent shipping technologies will be tackled during the 3 days of Seatrade Maritime Middle East, which is an integral part of the UAE Maritime Week.

A focused session will take place on October 30th during the second UAE Maritime Future Leaders Seminar, organized by the Dubai Maritime Cluster Office. The session, entitled ‘Security from cyber-attack: how safe are we?’ will be moderated by Katharina Stanzel, Managing Director of INTERTANKO.

Part of the UAE Maritime Future Leaders Seminar, this dedicated session is part of a one-day program that expands its focus to the intelligent shipping and the tangible benefits and efficiencies offered by intelligent shipping technologies and includes individual presentations by industry expert speakers, followed by interactive round tables with the audience.

Jason Stefanatos M.Sc, Senior Research Engineer and Maritime R&D and Advisory, DNV GL – Maritime, one of the session’s speaker, said: “Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting the shipping industry and the recent attacks on leading shipping companies Cosco Shipping Lines and A.P. Moller-Maersk demonstrates the importance and critical-nature of being cyber resilient. We need to step up our game to protect the industry from these network breaches–a challenge that requires all maritime stakeholders to work together and improve the conditions. Owners, flag administration and class societies should help contribute in the campaign towards achieving a cyber-safer sea trade.”

Source: Seatrade Maritime