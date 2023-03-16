Seatrade Maritime to Champion the Next Generation of Professionals

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, taking place 16-18 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is now accepting nominations for their 20-Under-40 awards initiative.

Recognising and celebrating the success and achievements of younger industry professionals, the awards, in partnership with YoungShip UAE, are designed to highlight individuals who have paved the way for positive change in the industry while contributing to its sustainability and growth.

Empowering the next generation of maritime professionals has long been close to the event’s heart. Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime said: “We are delighted to be working with YoungShip UAE on developing the 20-Under-40 programme for 2023. Recognising and rewarding excellence isn’t just about the individual though, it helps to boost an entire generation of professionals. For those starting out on their journeys in the maritime sector through to those considering maritime as a potential career for the future, being able to see one’s peers celebrated and rewarded is only ever going to encourage and strengthen the talent of tomorrow.”

Previous 20-Under-40 award recipients include Anan Abdullatif, Senior Commercial Manager at LNG Oman Shipping Company, who commented: “It was truly an honour to be selected as a winner in the 2021 20-under-40 initiative and to be recognized amongst a group of such remarkable men and women from across the Middle East. It gives me great pleasure to see young professionals in the maritime sector being recognized as well as being given the opportunity to inspire others in their own pursuit of excellence.”

Nominations are open to any maritime professional under the age of 40 (before 16 May 2023), whose scope of work directly impacts maritime and shipping markets in the Middle East. Individuals are invited to apply, or nominate colleagues, online at https://www.seatrademaritime-middleeast.com/en/attend/20-under-40-Awards.html.

The awards ceremony will take place during the event’s ‘Maritime Gala Dinner’ on 16 May at which all winners will receive a complimentary place.

Source: Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East