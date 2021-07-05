Seatrans Chemical Tankers Choose OrbitMI for its Maritime Intelligence Solution

OrbitMI, Inc., a provider of AI-powered maritime software and data solutions, is proud to announce that Seatrans Chemical Tankers of Bergen, Norway, part of the integrated ship owning and ship management company, Seatrans Group, has selected OrbitMI’s maritime intelligence solution, OMI, to improve its commercial operations. “When it came to competitive intelligence, compiling market analysis required logging in and out of several systems and took a lot of time,” said Tom Skare, Managing Director at Seatrans Chemical Tankers.

“Now, OMI lets us see the big picture for each opportunity in one system so we can make faster, better informed decisions.” End users select a list of vessels or fleets they wish to monitor which are then visualized on desktop, tablet or mobile device through OMI, a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Leveraging multiple data feeds including AIS data, vessel characteristics and historical voyages, Orbit’s powerful AI and machine learning reveal competitors’ positions, activities at port and likely next destination, all with a series of clicks, behind one login.

“Workflows that require numerous logins create information latency. This is not just annoying, but it can be detrimental to your business performance,” notes Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “For competitive insights to have value, they must arrive on time. OMI helps transforms what were once time-consuming fragmented tasks into a seamless, connected workflow. Now, commercial teams receive those insights at the very moment they need to act.” The level of detail available in OMI goes beyond where a competitor is positioned. “In a matter of a minute, we can see trading patterns of an individual vessel and drill down into vessel details to determine if it can even take on the actual cargo in play,” Skare says. Like all Orbit SaaS solutions, OMI requires no hardware or software installation; furthermore, it requires no voyage data from the end-user. Onboarding can occur in a matter of days.

