Seaway 7 awarded WTG installation vessel supplier contract by Ørsted

08/10/2021

Seaway 7 ASA is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a preferred contractor by Ørsted for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators for part of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore windfarms in Germany. The installation will utilise the company’s jack-up installation vessel VIND1, and the projects are expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and 2025. The contract award is subject to EU tendering procedures, and Ørsted’s final investment decision to proceed with the projects.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Seaway 7 said: “We are excited to have been awarded this contract, which is the first award for our new build wind turbine installation vessel. We see this award as a positive validation of the recent combination to form Seaway 7 ASA, as well as the VIND1 vessel capabilities, and we look forward to continue our working relationship with Ørsted.”
Source: Seaway 7 ASA

