Seawork Careers and Training Day addresses the marine skills shortage.

The commercial marine industry needs the next generation of innovators and problem solvers to help shape the future of the world we live in.

The European Commission has identified the need for investment in skills and career development in the Blue Economy, stating, ‘Our coasts and seas have the potential to deliver sustainable growth and jobs in the coming years and contribute towards the Green Deal objectives. This will only be possible if we invest in new blue skills and career development.’

Maritime businesses and organisations offer a wide range of different job opportunities and are always seeking to expand the skills base of existing and future employees.

Seawork is delighted to be working with Maritime UK and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to deliver another exciting careers event on the final day of Seawork, Thursday 13th June 2024.

The dedicated Careers Fair at Seawork 2023 brought students and young people aged between 15 and 19 from schools, colleges, training centres and universities across the UK to see first-hand what a job in the commercial marine industry could look like and to gain valuable insight on the opportunities available.

Over 160 students attended two dedicated Careers events, which took place in Seawork’s Conference Rooms. The students were then encouraged to tour Seawork, speaking to exhibitors, visiting the pontoons, going onboard vessels and following the dedicated Careers Trail.

Seawork also hosts a Maritime Training & Careers Pavilion, sponsored by Jobs in Maritime, which is centrally located within the exhibition halls. There is also a Maritime Training & Careers Trail that signposts visitors to specific exhibitors to explore training, employment and education opportunities in the commercial marine industry.

Source: Seawork Careers