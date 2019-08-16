Second corn crop harvest in Argentina 90% complete as of Wednesday

Harvesting of the second 2018-19 corn crop in Argentina was 90.1% complete as of Wednesday, with about 43.722 million mt of corn collected from 5.23 million hectares, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said Thursday.

Last year, about 94% of the sown crop had been harvested by this time, yielding 29.26 million mt of corn from 4.85 million hectares, according to the exchange report.

In Argentina, early corn is normally planted in September-October and harvested in April-May, while late or second corn planting starts in early December and is harvested in June-July. Roughly 50% of the country’s harvest is early planted corn and 50% late corn.

Argentina’s 2018-19 corn production, which runs from March through February 2020, is expected to total a record 51 million mt, according to the USDA’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. This was attributed to a combination of the planted area being the largest on record, the use of good technology and excellent weather throughout the production cycle, the USDA said.

On the back of the bumper harvest, Argentina corn exports have been robust this year. Argentina exported 19.03 million mt of corn over March-July, surging from 11.13 million mt in the same period last year, Argentinian agriculture department data showed.

USDA this week revised up its forecast for Argentina’s corn exports to 36 million mt for 2018-19 from 35 million mt estimated in July, which was up 63.6% year on year.

Source: Platts