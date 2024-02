Second grain ship since invasion docks at Ukrainian port for loading – minister

The second commercial ship to arrive in a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia’s invasion has docked in the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to load grain, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

“OSPREY S is ready to export 30,000 tons of corn,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Jan Harvey)