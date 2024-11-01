Second Hand Capesizes in High Demand

Demand for second hand dry bulk carriers has been quite high over the few weeks, most notably for Capesizes. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “following the previous weeks high interest on the Capesize sector, this week, another 14-year-old, the “Hero” – 178K/2010 SWS, found new owners for USD 26.5 mills. Moving down the sizes, this week, we noted an interest for modern Ultramax, with the Scrubber fitted “Greenwich Pioneer” – 64K/2020 Nantong Xiangyu changing hands for excess USD 32 mills basis delivery upon completion of her TC in Q1 2025. Moreover, Greek buyers acquired the Scrubber fitted “August Oldendorff” – 61K/2015 JMU and the “Alwine Oldendorff”- 61K/2014 JMU for USD 50 mills enbloc. A strong preference was also observed for modern Handysizes this week, with clients of Denholm acquiring the “Blue Ocean” – 41K/2023 JNS for excess USD 30 mills. Furthermore, the OHBS “Ultra Bosque” – 40K/2020 JNS was sold for USD 27.5 mills to Turkish buyers, while Turkish buyers also acquired the Ice Class 1C “Interlink Nobility” – 40K/2017 Taizhou Kouan for USD 25.25 mills. Last but not least, the “Pos Oceania” – 28K/2012 Imabari for USD 10.5 mills”.

The shipbroker added that “on the tanker S&P activity, the interest was mainly focused across Panamax/LR1 sector. Greek buyers acquired the LR1 “Fulham Road” – 75K/2013 STX for USD 44.6 mills. 3x Ice Class 1A Panamaxes, the “Ice Energy”- 70K/2006 Onomichi, the “Ice Victory” – 70K/2006 Onomichi and the “Ice Fighter”- 70K/2006 Onomichi were sold for USD 72 mills enbloc. Last but not least, the LR1 dirty trading “Octa Lune” – 73K/2005 HHI was sold for low USD 20’s mills to Chinese buyers”, Xclusiv said.

Similarly, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “it was a busy week for tankers, starting with the sale of 2 x LR2, the FOS DA VINCI and the FOS PICASSO 115,000 dwt 2009 Samsung, sold at $42 mln each. For comparison, the AMAX ARROW 115,000 dwt 2009 Samsung was sold at the end of April 2024 at $43.5 mln. The LR1 OCTA LUNE 73,000 dwt 2005 Hyundai, was reported sold to Chinese buyers around $20 mln. In the chemical market the JAL SIDDHI 20,000 dwt 2006 Kitanihon, StSt tanks, was reported sold in the very low $20s mln to Chinese buyers. Sales kept flowing for dry bulkers despite the downtrend on the spot market. In the Kamsarmax segment the NOVA OPTIMUS 81,800 DWT 2012 Jiangsu built was reported sold to Haithong at $16.2 mln. In the Supramax sector the SPAR SPICA 53,000 DWT 2005 Chengxi built was rumoured at $10.5 mln to undisclosed buyers. In the Handysize segment the INTERLINK NOBILITY 40,000 DWT 2017 Taizhou was reported sold at $25,5 mln and the POYANG 39,000 DWT 2016 Zhejiang built was reported sold at 21 mln”.

Meanwhile, in the newbuilding market, shipbroker Intermodal added that “the newbuilding market witnessed higher activity this week than last, with 8 orders placed for 24 units in total, i.e. 3 tankers, 2 bulk carriers and 19 containerships. Japanese owner Lino Kaiun Kaisha ordered a $129 million methanol dual fuel VLCC from Nihon Shipyard Japan with a time charter agreed to Idemitsu Tanker. The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027. On the dry front, Soki Kisen ordered one 42k dwt and one 64k dwt both at Imabari, Japan. As for containerships, the busiest sector this week in terms of orders, Cosco Shipping Lines placed an order of 6 units (13,600 teu each), scrubber fitted at Hudong Zhonghua, China at a cost of $150m each, due for 2027. In addition, the Singaporean Pacific International Lines ordered at the same yard 5 vessels of 9,000 teu each with delivery expected between 2027-2028. The vessels will be dual-fuel LNG powered and will cost $140 million each”, Intermodal concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide