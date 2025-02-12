Second Hand Sales Are Heating Up

Things are heating up in the second hand market for ships, with more deals being reported last week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the bulk segment, Greek based company Seanergy was behind the purchase of the Newcastlemax BERGE KITA 207,850 dwt 2013 Imabari built (SS due Oct 2028, DD due Oct 2026) for a reported price of $36.70 mln. The Kamsarmax PATRA 80,596 dwt 2012 Universal Shipbuilding built (SS and DD due OCT 2025) was sold at $15.75 mln to Greek interests. Indian interests were behind the purchase of the GLOVIS MERMAID 55,705 dwt 2012 built Hyundai (SS due July 2027, DD due Sep 2025) reported sold at $17.50 mln”.

“In the tanker segment, the GOLD PEARL 318,669 dwt 2005 Hyundai built (SS and DD due Feb 2025) was reported sold to undisclosed interest at $29.50 mln. As a comparison during December 2024 the DHT SCANDINAVIA 317,826 dwt 2006 Hyundai built was sold at $43.3 mln. The KARA SEA 115,191 dwt 2010 Sasebo built (SS and DD due Apr 2025) was reported sold to Chinese interest at $36.9 mln. The Greek based company Chemnav was behind the purchase of SUNNY STAR 37,500 dwt 2010 Hyundai built (SS and DD due May 2025) at $17.90 mln”, Banchero Costa said.

In a separate weekly report, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “Cape Hawk” – 177K/2006 Namura and the “Cape Heron” – 178K/2005 Mitsui for USD 30 mills enbloc. The Supramax “River Globe” – 54K/2007 Yangzhou Dayang changed hands for USD 8.5 mills. On the Handysize sector, the “Unity North” – 38K/2015 Oshima found new owners for high USD 16 mills, while the OHBS “Es Kure” – 33K/2012 Kanda Zosensho was sold for USD 12.9 mills to Vietnamese buyers. On the VLCC sector, the Scrubber fitted “FPMC C Intelligence” – 302K/2010 IHI was sold for high USD 40’s mills to Chinese buyers. On the Suezmax sector, the “Jiaolong Spirit” – 159K/2009 Bohai, the “Dilong Spirit” – 159K/2009 Bohai, the “Shenlong Spirit” – 159K/2009 Bohai and the “Tianlong Spirit”- 159K/2009 Bohai were sold for region USD 35 mills each to Greek buyers. The MR1 “Sunny Star”- 38K/2010 HMD was also sold to Greek buyers for USD 17.5 mills. Finally, the Small tanker “Alma Marine” – 9K/2010 Titan Quanzhou was sold for USD 8.5 mills to Turkish buyers”, Xclusiv concluded.

Meanwhile, in the newbuilding market last week, Banchero Costa added that “container activity remained strong with Hapag-Lloyd signing LOI for 6 x 16,800 TEU from Hanwha Ocean, delivery will take place from 2H2027 to full 2029. TMS Dry ordered 6 + 4 x 11,400 teu dual fuel LNG with Zhoushan Changhong . Each vessel was reportedly priced $140 mln”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide