Second Hand Ships In High Demand
Meanwhile, “the tanker market sees a huge number of vessels available across all sectors and age spectrum, it will be very interesting to follow close and asses Q4 activity. 2 x Newcastlemax were reported sold GOLDEN GAYLE 206,000 dwt built 2011 Universal (eco type) for region $40 mln and the similar MINERAL CLOUDBREAK 205,000 dwt built 2012 HHI for a price in the mid $38 mln. In the Kamsarmax sector, the modern eco type VINCENT TRITON 82,000dwt built 2020 Hantong which was a purchase option retained by the charterers was declared and sold back to back to Castor Maritime for a price of $29.95 mln. A Japanese 2009 built Tsuneishi 82,000 dwt LILY ATLANTIC was reported sold to Newport for a price of $16.25 mln basis SS due. Japanese owners invited offers last week for the LOUISIANA MAMA Tess58/2012 Zhoushan which is now sold for a price of $19 mln to far eastern Buyers. To compare a similar age Dolphin 57 ZORINA built 2011 Zheijiang was rumoured sold for a price of $13.8 mln. An eco type Handy BC BELLE PLAINE 35,000 dwt built 2015 Qingshan was sold to undisclosed buyers for a price of $16.5 mln. In the tanker market Pertamina was busy with 2 deals concluded for modern Aframax/LR2 on a tender basis, namely STI LILY 110,000dwt built 2019 New Times (scrubber fitted open loop) and ALKINOOS 115,000dwt built 2019 SWS. The reported price for both deals ranges between $147 and 150 mln”, Banchero Costa noted.
In a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “Azure Ocean”- 180K/2007 Imabari for USD 24.6 mills, while the “Oriental Navigator” – 173K/1999 NKK was also sold to Chinese buyers for region USD 12 mills. On the Kamsarmax sector, Lime Shipping acquired the “Tomini Nobility”- 81K/2020 Taizhou Kouan for USD 30.3 mills. The Ultramax “Lowlands Amstel” – 61K/2015 Iwagi was sold for USD 26.5 mills to Far Eastern. Indonesian buyers acquired the Supramax “Louisiana Mama” – 58K/2012 Tsuneishi Zhoushan for USD 19 mills, while the “A Wisdom”- 54K/2007 Iwagi changed hands for USD 13 mills. Last but not least, on the Handysize sector the “Irie Iris” – 28K/2012 Imabari was sold for high USD 11 mills to Vietnamese buyers, while the “Maple Fortune” – 33K/2010 Taizhou Maple found new owners for USD 11 mills. In the wet segment, the VLCC “Safwa” – 303K/2002 Samsung changed hands for USD 31.65 mills. On the Suezmax sector, the “Sapphira” – 150K/2008 Universal and the “Statia” – 150K/2006 Universal were sold enbloc for USD 86.75 mills. Finally, Nigerian buyers acquired the MR2 “Elijah”- 46K/2007 Bohai for USD 21 mills”, Xclusiv said.
Meanwhile, in the newbuilding market, Banchero Costa added that “in the container market, MSC signed a Letter of Intent with Hengli Shipyard for 10 x 21,000 teu containerships. The vessels were priced around $215 mln each. In the tanker market Pleiades Shipping agreed to build 2+ 2 x LR1 (around 73,000 dwt) at New Times Shipbuilding. Prices reported were $55 mln each and deliveries are expected in 2027 for the firm units and in 2028 if the options will be exercised. Essberger placed an order for 2 + 4 x 13,300 dwt fully stainless steel chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow in China with deliveries during 2027. Union Maritime found a spare building slot at Xiamen Shipbuilding to place a LR2 with delivery in March 2028”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide