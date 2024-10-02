Second Hand Ships In High Demand

Activity in the second hand market was rather lively over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that there was “a steady flow activity notwithstanding some pressure filtering on the back of softer sales recorded during the month of September. The dry market is getting strong support by Capesize whilst is flat in other sectors. The expectations of a good Q4 are still alive and it’s interesting to note that on certain deals the resistance from Sellers persists, withdrawing ships rather than selling softer then last done”.

Meanwhile, “the tanker market sees a huge number of vessels available across all sectors and age spectrum, it will be very interesting to follow close and asses Q4 activity. 2 x Newcastlemax were reported sold GOLDEN GAYLE 206,000 dwt built 2011 Universal (eco type) for region $40 mln and the similar MINERAL CLOUDBREAK 205,000 dwt built 2012 HHI for a price in the mid $38 mln. In the Kamsarmax sector, the modern eco type VINCENT TRITON 82,000dwt built 2020 Hantong which was a purchase option retained by the charterers was declared and sold back to back to Castor Maritime for a price of $29.95 mln. A Japanese 2009 built Tsuneishi 82,000 dwt LILY ATLANTIC was reported sold to Newport for a price of $16.25 mln basis SS due. Japanese owners invited offers last week for the LOUISIANA MAMA Tess58/2012 Zhoushan which is now sold for a price of $19 mln to far eastern Buyers. To compare a similar age Dolphin 57 ZORINA built 2011 Zheijiang was rumoured sold for a price of $13.8 mln. An eco type Handy BC BELLE PLAINE 35,000 dwt built 2015 Qingshan was sold to undisclosed buyers for a price of $16.5 mln. In the tanker market Pertamina was busy with 2 deals concluded for modern Aframax/LR2 on a tender basis, namely STI LILY 110,000dwt built 2019 New Times (scrubber fitted open loop) and ALKINOOS 115,000dwt built 2019 SWS. The reported price for both deals ranges between $147 and 150 mln”, Banchero Costa noted.

In a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “Azure Ocean”- 180K/2007 Imabari for USD 24.6 mills, while the “Oriental Navigator” – 173K/1999 NKK was also sold to Chinese buyers for region USD 12 mills. On the Kamsarmax sector, Lime Shipping acquired the “Tomini Nobility”- 81K/2020 Taizhou Kouan for USD 30.3 mills. The Ultramax “Lowlands Amstel” – 61K/2015 Iwagi was sold for USD 26.5 mills to Far Eastern. Indonesian buyers acquired the Supramax “Louisiana Mama” – 58K/2012 Tsuneishi Zhoushan for USD 19 mills, while the “A Wisdom”- 54K/2007 Iwagi changed hands for USD 13 mills. Last but not least, on the Handysize sector the “Irie Iris” – 28K/2012 Imabari was sold for high USD 11 mills to Vietnamese buyers, while the “Maple Fortune” – 33K/2010 Taizhou Maple found new owners for USD 11 mills. In the wet segment, the VLCC “Safwa” – 303K/2002 Samsung changed hands for USD 31.65 mills. On the Suezmax sector, the “Sapphira” – 150K/2008 Universal and the “Statia” – 150K/2006 Universal were sold enbloc for USD 86.75 mills. Finally, Nigerian buyers acquired the MR2 “Elijah”- 46K/2007 Bohai for USD 21 mills”, Xclusiv said.

Meanwhile, in the newbuilding market, Banchero Costa added that “in the container market, MSC signed a Letter of Intent with Hengli Shipyard for 10 x 21,000 teu containerships. The vessels were priced around $215 mln each. In the tanker market Pleiades Shipping agreed to build 2+ 2 x LR1 (around 73,000 dwt) at New Times Shipbuilding. Prices reported were $55 mln each and deliveries are expected in 2027 for the firm units and in 2028 if the options will be exercised. Essberger placed an order for 2 + 4 x 13,300 dwt fully stainless steel chemical tankers from Nantong Rainbow in China with deliveries during 2027. Union Maritime found a spare building slot at Xiamen Shipbuilding to place a LR2 with delivery in March 2028”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide